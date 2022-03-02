MyWorkwear is looking to supply more companies in the aerospace industry after becoming a member of Midlands Aerospace Alliance (MAA).

As a supplier of custom clothing and personalised workwear, it is offering its services to other MAA members, many of whom make parts for aircraft and other equipment for design, testing and manufacturing.

Although actual aircraft are not made in the Midlands, the region hosts one of the world’s biggest aerospace clusters and is home to nearly a quarter of the UK aerospace industry, employing more than 60,000 people.

Formed in 2003, the MAA comprises more than 300 organisations including companies such as Meggitt, Moog Aircraft Group, Rolls-Royce and Collins Aerospace.

MyWorkwear’s managing director, James Worthington, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce that we have joined Midlands Aerospace Alliance and are looking forward to working with the other members.

“We are already great supporters of manufacturing within the region and hope our membership will enable us to support the aerospace industry as it continues its post-pandemic recovery.”

MyWorkwear already works with numerous companies within the aerospace industry including Moog, RAF Cosford Museum and Ontic. It supplies aerospace companies with a wide range of bespoke workwear and personalised uniforms, from branded polo shirts to specialist overalls and PPE.

MAA chief executive Andrew Mair said: “It’s great to have such a wide range of companies in the MAA membership. It shows just what an important role aerospace plays in the Midlands economy.”

www.myworkwear.co.uk