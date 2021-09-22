The team at MyWorkwear, a specialist in custom clothing and personalised workwear, looked back to the 1970s to celebrate the company’s 45th birthday this week.

Marking the milestone at their offices in Telford, staff remembered a time when flares were all the rage and Dancing Queen was number one while looking forward to future opportunites.

Founded by Mike Worthington, the business first started producing golf and cycle bags but very quickly moved into the uniform and workwear business in 1980 due to the demand from local Japanese businesses for overalls that fitted their new UK workers.

From the early days, Mike and his team always focused on what the customer needed so when the retail world started to move online, MyWorkwear launched its first website.

Producing thousands of garments per week, it now supplies businesses throughout the UK, from Vimto to Great Ormond Street Hospital and Oxford University to the Royal Air Force. Its first online customer is still with the company years later, reflecting its focus on customer service.

MyWorkwear continues to adapt, develop and expand and, over the past two years, it has more than doubled its revenue and staff numbers while investing in new machinery and a new brand to continue the MyWorkwear story for the future.

Mike’s son, James Worthington, who is now managing director, said: “We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, not just in the fashions, but one thing remains the same – our emphasis on quality and customer service.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we’ve made, and we look forward to making UK businesses ‘workwear happy’ for the next 45 years and beyond.”

myworkwear.co.uk