New headwear from the brand includes three caps made from 100% organic cotton: the 6 Panel Cap Bio Cotton, the 5 Panel Cap Bio Cotton and the 5 Panel Sandwich Cap Bio Cotton.Â

Two new workwear styles are also on offer: the 6 Panel Workwear Cap Colour made from recycled polyester, as well as the 6 Panel Workwear Cap Solid, which is designed to complement the new Solid Style workwear collection from James & Nicholson.Â

The brandâ€™s new sports collection made from recycled polyester now includes the new 6 Panel Sports Cap and Seamless Mesh Cap.Â

Myrtle Beach is also now offering a 6 Panel Corduroy Sandwich Cap, as well as the new 6 Panel Corduroy Cap, the Captainâ€™s Cap with a short, lightly curved peak, and two styles made from light, moisture-regulating mesh: the 6 Panel Mesh Cap and 6 Panel Flat Peak Cap.Â

New colours have also been added to the brandâ€™s 5 Panel Polyester Mesh Cap, as well as the 5 Panel Retro Mesh Cap.

www.fusiblesystems.co.uk