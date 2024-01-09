In the enchanting realm of plush companions, Mumbles has once again redefined cuddly charm with the launch of its latest creation – the Squidgy’s Collection.

“Prepare to be captivated by the whimsical world of Squidgy by Mumbles, featuring a delectable line-up of eight endearing characters,” says the brand.

“From the grace of the Deer to the mischievous charm of the Elf, the playful antics of the Cat and Dog, the aquatic allure of the Octopus, the delicate beauty of the Butterfly, the wisdom embodied by the Wise Owl, perfect for leavers presents or school gifts, to the timeless elegance of the Pony – each Squidgy is a unique personality waiting to be embraced.”