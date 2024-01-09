“Prepare to be captivated by the whimsical world of Squidgy by Mumbles, featuring a delectable line-up of eight endearing characters,” says the brand.
“From the grace of the Deer to the mischievous charm of the Elf, the playful antics of the Cat and Dog, the aquatic allure of the Octopus, the delicate beauty of the Butterfly, the wisdom embodied by the Wise Owl, perfect for leavers presents or school gifts, to the timeless elegance of the Pony – each Squidgy is a unique personality waiting to be embraced.”
Measuring 29cm in height, the characters in the Squidgy’s Collection strike the perfect balance between cuddly and compact. Their universal charm makes them a heartwarming addition to any space, bringing joy to both the young and the young at heart, says Mumbles.
“In a world bustling with trends, the MM800 Squidgy’s by Mumbles stand out as more than just a fleeting fancy,” adds the brand. “They embody the essence of connection, offering a canvas for personal expression and affection – where every stitch tells a story.”