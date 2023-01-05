M&R Printing Equipment is set to unveil the latest addition to its Cobra range of automatic carousel screen-printing presses.

The high-performance Cobra TSE, which features up to 20 stations and 18 colours, is to be showcased for the first time at the Impressions Expo in Long Beach in California from January 20 to 22.

It is the latest version of the Cobra series which was launched internationally in August 2020, providing high-speed printing as well as quieter production. They are distributed in the UK through Screen Print World.

The new Cobra TSE series includes three new presses offering an expanded 50cm by 50cm maximum image size. It is available in three formats: 16 stations and 14 colours, 18 stations and 16 colours, and 20 stations and 18 colours.

All Cobra TSE presses come equipped with M&R’s Tri-Sync precision screen pre-registration system for fast screen set-up as well as full system integration with M&R’s DS-4000 digital squeegee hybrid screen-printing/DTG printing systems.

The new Cobra TSE is being showcased by M&R at Impressions Expo alongside the Polaris industrial high-speed direct-to-garment (DTG) printing system which was launched last year.

Danny Sweem, CEO of M&R Printing Equipment, said: “The M&R product development team is proud to exhibit our forward-looking technology with the Polaris DTG printing system alongside the Cobra TSE – our latest development in screen-print production screen and hybrid screen/DTG print system.

“It is important for the industry to know that while M&R is investing heavily in DTG technology, the company remains committed to its roots as an innovator in the development and manufacture of high-performance textile screen-printing equipment.”

The Cobra 1618 and Cobra 2020 launched in 2020 feature electric printheads, tool-free squeegee/floodbar angle adjustments with air locks, pneumatic frame locks, independent squeegee/flood speeds with digital displays, and the latest high-tech flat-indexing system.

Both models are available with eight, 10 or 12 colours while the 2020 is also available in 14 colours.

www.mrprint.com

www.screenprintworld.co.uk