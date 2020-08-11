M&R Printing Equipment has announced the launch of M&R Global in alliance with DCC Group, Asia’s largest provider of complete printing solutions for screen, sublimation and direct inkjet printing technologies.

M&R Global has been formed to “engineer, manufacture and source innovative, high performance garment decorating equipment and graphic screen printing equipment solutions,” explained M&R.

The first initiative of the alliance will be the launch of the COPPERHEAD line of screen printing equipment, which includes carousel and oval format textile automatic presses, graphic flatbed presses, gas fired and electric curing systems, and a complete range of pre-press and on-press accessories.

Danny Sweem, CEO of M&R Printing Equipment, said: “The partnership with DCC Group is a strategic growth opportunity to expand M&R’s development and manufacturing operations beyond North America to better serve the global screen printing markets where M&R has always wanted to expand our presence.

“To have the opportunity to undertake this initiative in conjunction with the DCC Group of Companies, a trusted partner of M&R for over twenty years, is especially gratifying.”

Chairman of DCC Group, Narendra Dadia, added: “M&R and DCC joining hands in this strategic alliance is a testament to the long history of co-operation and mutual respect between our two companies.

“M&R Global COPPERHEAD equipment will be brought to market and supported by M&R’s worldwide distribution network in over seventy-five countries. The thing that energizes me most is the passion and commitment of everyone on the M&R Global team to provide customers with industry leading equipment solutions.”

All products in the COPPERHEAD range will be manufactured in India by 3Q Printing Technologies, a subsidiary of the DCC Group. The complete line of new products will be brought to market under the M&R Global brand, and will be available from select global distributors.

www.mrprintglobal.com