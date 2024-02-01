M&R’s first direct-to-film (DTF) system is set to launch in Europe and the UK in the first quarter of 2024.

The Quatro, which was launched in the US at the end of 2023 following extensive beta testing, features four Epson I3200 A1 print heads and promises “vibrant, high-quality prints with excellent colour accuracy and sharp details”.

The 60cm printer includes an on-board bulk powder adhesive reservoir for continuous operation; two base-mounted trays to capture excess powder adhesive for reuse; an integrated exhaust filtration system; continuous temperature monitoring; and M&R’s ‘Positive Link System’ to ensure accurate film tracking between the Quatro printer, powder applicator and dryer.

The North American manufacturer has also announced the expansion of an existing relationship with Nazdar Ink Technologies to include an ink set for the Quatro.

Danny Sweem, M&R CEO, said: “While these types of OEM supplier relationships are very rarely made public, we felt that that our customers would benefit in knowing that M&R was combining our 38 years’ experience in the design and manufacture of high-performance printed apparel decorating equipment with Nazdar’s more than 100 years of experience in the development of specialty inks and coatings for textile, graphic and industrial applications.”

