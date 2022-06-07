M&R Global has unveiled its newest automatic screen-printing press, the Copperhead Intel, designed for mass production.

Introduced to the European market at Fespa Global Print Expo in Berlin last week, it is expandable from 20 to 64 stations. It follows the launch of M&R’s first Copperhead press in August 2020.

Key features of the Copperhead Intel include automatic tensioning and a centralised pallet-locking system for precise registration.

Using patented technology, it features an advanced pneumatic squeegee pressure equaliser system which provides consistent print pressure across the whole print area.