The print was for a one-off jacket for my five year old son, who’s mountain bike crazy and needed something for when he’s riding in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, explained owner Marcus Coates.

“The artwork was purchased from Etsy store MTPortfolio, and then produced using an Epson SC-F2200 with Epson inks to make the DTF transfer.”

Marcus also used hot peel A3 sheets and hot melt powder from Xpres, as well as an A3 curing oven and extraction air filter unit from TheMagicTouch.

In addition, the jacket was embroidered on a Melco EMT 16X embroidery machine, supplied by Amaya Sales UK, using Polyneon threads from Madeira UK.

The design was printed onto the Classic Kids Soft Shell Jacket (RS121B) from Result Clothing, which was supplied by PenCarrie.

