David Morrish won this year’s embroidery competition run with thread supplier Madeira at the Creative Craft Show with a design inspired by the “essence of love” in Paris.

His piece, called Paris in Bloom: A Lovers Tale, used Madeira’s Burmilana 12 wool and acrylic mix – a 12 weight thick thread suitable for large area coverage – plus its Classic 40 high shine rayon thread and Frosted Matt 40 polyester thread with a totally matt finish that is great for contrast and clarity.

David, a specialist in digital embroidery based in Huddersfield, was overall winner in the annual competition, this year titled “Visions of Paris”, run as part of the Creative Craft Show at NEC in Birmingham in March.

His design was inspired by the “vibrant and colourful hues and whispered romances” of the French capital, aiming to capture “the essence of love that dances through the city streets, with each stitch embodying a moment of passion and the timeless allure of a Parisian rendezvous”.

The overall prize of the Perpetual Madeira Rose Bowl trophy came with a Husqvarna Sapphire 930 sewing machine worth £1,699 and a 194-spool Madeira Treasure Chest worth £485.

The competition’s category for mainly machine embroidery was won by textile artist Alyssa Robinson from Leicestershire, with Bird’s Eye View – Champs de Mars.

The winner of the category for mainly hand embroidery was textile designer and embroidery artist Natalie Tyler from Reading with Snapshots of Paris – A Tale of Textiles.

A highly commended award for mainly hand embroidery went to milliner Julie Cavanagh from Cupar in Fife for La Danseuse. The Visitors’ Choice award was won by textile artist Caroline Davies from Bromley with a piece called Croissant.

