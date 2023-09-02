Organisers of the Big Wearables Trade Show, which is co-located with The Big New Products Trade Show, are set to welcome more than 60 suppliers of promotional merchandise and wearables to its exhibitions in London and Manchester.

The events – which take place on 21 September at Heathrow and on 27 September at Old Trafford – will showcase new products and services from the UK and across the world, as well as give visitors the opportunity to meet key suppliers.

Companies exhibiting for the first time include Bella+Canvas, Beechfield Brands, Screenworks, Schneider and Exceptio.

Organisers have also announced they will plant a tree for each attendee at their exhibitions going forward.

Register for the show at www.thebigpromotionaltradeshow.co.uk.