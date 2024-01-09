The organisers of Fespa Global Print Expo 2024 have announced that more than 425 companies have already signed up to participate in the show this spring.

Taking place in Amsterdam from 19 to 22 March 2024, the show will include print equipment suppliers such as Brother, MHM, Mimaki, Roland, Epson, Mutoh and Roq. Confirmed software companies include Caldera, EFI and Fiery, with three co-located shows also open to visitors: the inaugural Sportswear Pro, European Sign Expo 2024, and Personalisation Experience.

“One of the biggest differentiators of the Fespa events is the truly diverse range of products on show,” commented Michael Ryan, head of Fespa Global Print Expo.

“With our clear focus on solutions for specialty print businesses, including graphics producers, textile and industrial printers and visual communications specialists, we deliver a concentrated experience where visitors can find everything they need in one space. With the inclusion of signage, personalisation solutions and technologies for sportswear production, visitors can immerse themselves in an abundance of creative and commercial opportunities that are directly relevant to their business.”

Entry to all four exhibition areas is free for members of a Fespa national association or Fespa Direct.

For non-members, tickets are usually €80, but Images readers can take advantage of a super-early bird discount: to save €55 on tickets, simply use the promo code FESM423 when purchasing tickets before 19 January 2024. Readers purchasing tickets between 19 January and 19 February will get a €30 saving with the same code.

To book a ticket, go to www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com/2024-registration.

