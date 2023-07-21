“The unique part of this print job was the denim jacket — we hand screen-printed the design onto fabric supplied by the client.

“We then sent the fabric to Golden Finishes in Cardiff, who made the patches, which were then hand-sewn onto the jackets by Jokoto Tailoring and Alterations in Bristol.”

Shinobi Screen Print printed the garments on its six-station screen printing carousel using a mixture of plastisol and water-based inks, including MagnaColours’ ABAW Discharge ink and Sericol Texopaque ink. The garments were then finished using a dryer supplied by Wicked Printing Stuff.