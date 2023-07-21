This bold design was screen printed onto T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and denim jackets by Shinobi Screen Print in Bristol for a collaboration between whisky brand Monkey Shoulder and Edinburgh-based bar Hoot The Redeemer
The artwork for the collaboration was designed by Down and Out Media, explained Sophie Gifford, account manager at Shinobi Screen Print.
“The unique part of this print job was the denim jacket — we hand screen-printed the design onto fabric supplied by the client.
“We then sent the fabric to Golden Finishes in Cardiff, who made the patches, which were then hand-sewn onto the jackets by Jokoto Tailoring and Alterations in Bristol.”
Shinobi Screen Print printed the garments on its six-station screen printing carousel using a mixture of plastisol and water-based inks, including MagnaColours’ ABAW Discharge ink and Sericol Texopaque ink. The garments were then finished using a dryer supplied by Wicked Printing Stuff.
Printing 25 of each garment, Shinobi Screen Print decorated Continental Clothing’s Earthpositive EP01 Unisex Classic Jersey T-Shirt in black, EP18L Unisex Heavy Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt in white, EP62 Classic Unisex Sweatshirt in melange grey and EP60Z Unisex Zip-Up Hoody in black, as well as black denim jackets from Whispering Smith.