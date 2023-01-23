A gap in the market

At the end of 2019, the main print and embroidery business in Frome, a Recognition Express franchise, had been sold and relocated to the Midlands. “We needed another revenue stream for the business and I saw there was a gap in the market,” Leo recalls. Having grown up in the area, he also knew there were no schoolwear retailers in Frome, with uniforms generally coming from Trowbridge about eight miles away.

Using a government loan through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (Cbils), he bought a single-head Tajima TMBP-S1501C embroidery machine, with 15 colours, and got going in autumn 2020 in a workshop that he built by hand with the help of his dad, Graham Stickley.

“It just grew organically from there,” Leo says. He has since added two smaller single-head Tajima SAI machines, each with eight needles, supplied through AJS agent MD Sewing Machines, headed by managing director Mark Robinson. “They are really good machines,” Leo adds. “If you have a multiple-head and one breaks, the whole machine is down so for me it was reducing the risk.” Then in October last year, he moved into printing with the installation of a Brother GTX Pro, Chiossi e Cavazzuti six-drawer dryer and an Adkins heat press.

Although the GTX Pro was bought for direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, it is now mostly used for direct-to-film (DTF) as the machine needs only a switch in the programme and it can print straight onto film for heat transfer. “It is so versatile,” Leo adds. “We have such demand for garments other than cotton that DTF is actually busier than DTG. It’s not as quick as printing film on a feed, but it works for our needs.”

The GTX Pro was supplied by MHM Direct GB, which has helped Leo and his team to plug their skills gaps. He also received advice from a contact with experience in garment decoration, which proved invaluable as at the time Leo was handling all the print and embroidery himself. “It has been a learning curve…” he notes. MHM provided training on-site in the early days, and in October this year the current team also had a day of training at MHM’s base in Derbyshire.

Cosmic Monkey – which adopted its “more memorable” name in October last year – now has a team of three including Leo. Carl Bowditch took over print and embroidery duties and then, this summer, Abbie Fry joined to look after marketing.

Deciding exactly when to invest in staff and equipment has been a challenge, Leo says. “The hard bit is gauging what you need. It’s trying to find the balance between affordability and being able to supply. I’m hoping that we can get our printer running to capacity and then add to it. I bought a six-drawer dryer so it had room to upscale. The challenge before was that I never had the staff or the cashflow to promote the print whereas I now have Abbie and Carl and work is increasing.” The team has also included Leo’s parents, Jude and Graham, and his father-in-law, Jeff Brookes, making it a family affair.