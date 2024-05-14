This vibrant design was printed onto workwear by The Print Cave UK in Witham for Mole Valley Mulch
The artwork was designed by Clare Hammond, owner of Mole Valley Mulch, explained Paul Crane, business owner at The Print Cave UK.
“Clare wanted to use a tree in the design as mulch is a natural product that uses the whole of the tree (foliage and wood) to turn it into a useful gardening product!”
The Print Cave UK decorated four of both the Cool T (JC001) from Just Cool by AWDis and the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis, plus a Pro Fleece Gilet (RX405) from Pro RTX, all in black.
“I edited the design in Adobe Illustrator to make it a little more friendly for cutting/weeding,” explained Paul, “and then imported the design into Cricut Design space”.
The decorator printed the garments using its Cricut Maker 3, as well as the 40x60cm High Pressure Heat Press (HPC380) from UK Press and gold glitter heat transfer vinyl from HTVRONT UK.
I suggested using the gold glitter-effect vinyl to Clare to really make her design pop and stand out on the black clothing, added Paul.
“It’s really eye-catching! Clare was thrilled with the outcome and sent me this feedback: “I love the black and gold, as it’s a bit more fun and girly! I mainly have a female-based team, but my dad also joins the team and will have to wear the kit regardless!
“The black is simply due to how dirty we can get! Obviously the glitter gold was your influence, but we love it, as it gives us a bit more sparkle!”