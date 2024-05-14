The artwork was designed by Clare Hammond, owner of Mole Valley Mulch, explained Paul Crane, business owner at The Print Cave UK.

“Clare wanted to use a tree in the design as mulch is a natural product that uses the whole of the tree (foliage and wood) to turn it into a useful gardening product!”

The Print Cave UK decorated four of both the Cool T (JC001) from Just Cool by AWDis and the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis, plus a Pro Fleece Gilet (RX405) from Pro RTX, all in black.

“I edited the design in Adobe Illustrator to make it a little more friendly for cutting/weeding,” explained Paul, “and then imported the design into Cricut Design space”.