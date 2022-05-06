This step-by-step features a combination of Forever Flex Soft transfer paper and embroidery.

Flex Soft is, says Erin Morgan, application specialist at Amaya Sales UK, a unique product that allows users to create one-off, intricate designs that would be impossible to weed. All you need to do is print the image in black on the transparent A-Foil, and then heat press it together with the B-Paper. The B-Paper only sticks to where there is toner on the A-Foil, creating a transfer that is ready to be applied to a garment.

“This, combined with embroidery, gives you a unique, ‘one of a kind’ product that can command a premium price at point of sale, whether retail or online,” she explains.

“I think everyone will agree that each garment decorating process has its limitations, but by combining different processes and creating a mixed media product, you have endless possibilities for design. This is why at Amaya, we love to suggest it to our customers.”

From an artistic point of view, mixed media methods such as this allow decorators to create more depth and texture in their designs, adds Erin.

“Using embroidery and transfer as we have, you can create an almost 3D effect on products.”

