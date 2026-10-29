Chancellor John Healey’s first Budget has been met with a mixed response from business interest and advocacy groups.

Tina McKenzie, National Chair of The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), stated that the Chancellor’s Budget 2026 missed the mark on helping with small business costs and jobs, but was “very pleased” the Government has adopted 14 out of the 15 recommendations from the Small Business Regulation Taskforce.

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder of Small Business Britain, described the Budget 2026’s increased trading allowance as “particularly welcome”.

Josh Toovey, Head of Policy and Research for IPSE, which represents the self-employed, felt that “Some of these tweaks are genuinely helpful. Reversing the Cash ISA cut, better mileage rates, parental pay and an increased trading allowance will all make a difference, and business rates reform is a welcome boost for our smallest high street businesses.” However he stated that “taken together, they don’t go anywhere near far enough.”

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the Institute of Directors (IoD), sounded a more positive note, stating that “Business leaders will be relieved that the Chancellor’s Budget included no nasty surprises… We very much welcome the numerous measures intended to support British start-ups and scale-ups.”

FSB

Tina McKenzie commented, “This Budget should have been the moment to help small businesses with the soaring costs holding them back, and the taxes restricting job creation. Instead, they got nothing to ease sky-high energy bills and nothing to make hiring someone more affordable, while the increase in business rates relief excludes too many.”

“Our latest research shows nearly half of small businesses (47%) expect their revenues to shrink in the coming months, while only around a fifth (22%) expect revenue growth. They are three times more likely to be planning to reduce headcount than increase it (18% versus 6%). There was nothing today anywhere near big enough to change that gloomy outlook.

“The increase in Small Business Rate Relief for small firms in retail, hospitality and leisure is welcome for those who will be lifted out of rates. FSB has campaigned hard for the threshold to be lifted for the first time since 2016, but it should have been applied much more widely. Small businesses blighted by the rates system aren’t just on the high street.

“Of the smaller measures announced, we’re pleased the Chancellor has acted upon our call to increase the Trading Allowance from £1,000 to £3,000. This will incentivise potential small business owners of the future to take the first steps to exploring a business idea, alongside the new Young Entrepreneurs Allowance. Parental pay rights for self-employed dads and partners is also a good step.

“We’ve been very pleased to see the Government adopt 14 out of the 15 recommendations from the Small Business Regulation Taskforce, which was co-chaired by FSB, including a reversal of the Companies House plan to make even the smallest businesses submit profit and loss declarations.

“The Chancellor acknowledged the risks and hard work involved in setting up and running a business, and building it across many years. It is incredibly unclear what difference his plans for founders’ relief compared to entrepreneurs’ relief, officially called Business Asset Disposal Relief, will make. The Chancellor must urgently clarify whether he intends to tax or back those who spend a lifetime running and growing successful businesses.”

Small Business Britain

Michelle Ovens CBE, said, “It is encouraging to see the Chancellor recognise the huge contribution our 5.7 million small businesses make to the UK economy, and the importance of backing entrepreneurs across the country.

“The increased trading allowance is particularly welcome. With more people starting businesses as side hustles, we need to make it easier for those ambitions to become thriving businesses. For young people, the Young Entrepreneurs Allowance is a welcome nod towards the changing nature of work and giving this group a launchpad to get started with their business.

“Support for female entrepreneurs through the British Business Bank is also an important step towards unlocking the enormous potential of women in business. Overall growth in funding for SMEs via the British Business Bank is absolutely the right direction of travel as access to funding is a critical challenge to be solved.

“Changes to business rates will of course bring welcome relief to the small businesses that are the beating heart of our high streets and communities, which must now be built on with the High Street Strategy.

“Today is a positive step forward, and we must keep working to ensure everyone, whatever their background, has the opportunity to start and grow a business. Following my conversation with the Chancellor in Number 11 ahead of the Budget today, I look forward to working with Government to turn these commitments into real opportunities for small businesses across the UK.”

IPSE

Josh Toovey stated that “Some of these tweaks are genuinely helpful. Reversing the Cash ISA cut, better mileage rates, parental pay and an increased trading allowance will all make a difference, and business rates reform is a welcome boost for our smallest high street businesses.

“But taken together, they don’t go anywhere near far enough. The biggest problem facing the self-employed is finding work. But the cost of hiring is still too high across the board. It’s forcing businesses to postpone projects and other activities that spur growth in the self-employed sector. Nothing in this Budget fixes that. Add the rising cost of simply being in business, from Companies House fees to Making Tax Digital and a dividend allowance cut to the bone, and starting and running a business on your own has never felt like a bigger gamble.

“Where is the support for entrepreneurs we were promised? Government can’t talk about growth while leaving the biggest barriers to working for yourself untouched.”

IoD

Jonathan Geldart commented, “Business leaders will be relieved that the Chancellor’s Budget included no nasty surprises, having been conditioned in previous Budgets to expect the worst. We very much welcome the numerous measures intended to support British start-ups and scale-ups, such as the new Founders’ Relief, Young Entrepreneurs Allowance and EMI2 share incentives (as well as support for small brewers).

“What might at first blush be a case of small beer today could start adding up to something promising in the future. But there is still some way to go for the Government to win back the trust of British businesses, who will be looking for measures and assurances in the upcoming Ten Year Plan that restore long-term confidence in the UK economy enabling them to invest and grow.”

Visit the Federation of Small Businesses website

Visit the Small Business Britain website

Visit the IPSE website

Visit the Institute of Directors website

[Pic credit: Contains public sector information licensed under theOpen Government Licence v3.0. Source: HM Treasury, Budget 2026 , HC 726, October 2026.]