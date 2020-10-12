While the process used to achieve the mirror effect on the Looking Glass tee is “classified”, the mirror’s frame is printed using the company’s two Ricoh Ri 1000 DTG printers, (with its Ri 6000 used to print designs on sweatshirts). The three Ricoh printers were purchased over the last 12 months from Resolute DTG as part of its Green Button System, which includes Resolute’s own RIP technology.

The Looking Glass design is being printed on-demand on Original FNB Unisex Organic T-Shirts (FB1901) from PenCarrie, and shipped directly to the customer within three to five days. Identity Printing’s production manager Zahid Ali says this turnaround is possible thanks to the reliability of the Ricoh devices.

“Other DTG printers we’ve used in the past have been prone to problems but our Ricoh printers work trouble-free with minimum maintenance,” he comments. “It only takes five or 10 minutes to clean parts like the print heads to prevent any issues. It’s a nice feeling to come into work in the mornings and know they will just work.”

When asked how customers have reacted to the Looking Glass design, Leo replies: “The response? We are trying to catch our breath – unbelievable!”

www.identityprinting.co.uk

www.misrep.co.uk