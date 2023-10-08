Mirical Emblems has created a patch that will alert people to when their hi-vis garments are no longer compliant.

According to the garment decoration product manufacturer, when a garment is new, conformity to hi-vis standards will have been established by the manufacturer and labelling, supported by certification, will confirm it.

“But continued exposure to sunlight will progressively reduce the luminance and chromaticity and, short of testing the garment on a regular basis, how else can you be expected to ensure that the garment remains compliant?”

Mirical’s answer is the Sun-Safe Indicator, a heat-applied patch that incorporates inks that fade at a similar rate to the hi-vis fabric, whether it is yellow, orange or red, indicating when it’s time to replace the garment.

“The indicator cleverly reads “un-Safe” when it’s time for a new garment,” explained Mirical.

“Don’t take our word for it, it has been fully tested at an independent laboratory in the UK.”

The Sun-Safe Indicator is patent-pending worldwide and is available exclusively from Mirical Emblems.

www.mirical-emblems.com