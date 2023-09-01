Garment decoration manufacturer Mirical Emblems has celebrated its 30th anniversary with a night out at Nottingham dog track.

Forty staff and their partners attended the event, with some travelling from Swindon, Lincoln and Uttoxeter to take part. The evening included a free bar, a three-course meal and £10 stake money for each employee.

Highlight of the evening was the 30th Anniversary Stakes, sponsored by the company. “Sponsoring a race made the night that little bit more special and gave everyone a chance to come together for a group photo, as well as to meet the winning dog and present the trophy to the winning owner,” said MD Jonathan Dul.

He added that the company has always celebrated its milestone achievements as a team so their 30th anniversary was too good an opportunity not to bring everyone together.

“I’m very proud of Team Mirical and the work they do every single day to deliver excellent products with excellent service and I couldn’t think of any other people that I’d like to celebrate our anniversary with,” said Jonathan.

“We can be rightly proud of our first 30 years in business, from the many innovative products that we have launched to our coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise, and we are looking forward to the next 30 years carrying on in the same vein.”

Further celebrations are planned later this year for staff in France, Germany and Austria.

