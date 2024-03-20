The national living wage (NLW) and national minimum wage (NMW) go up on 1 April 2024.

The new NLW, which is for those aged 21 and over, increases to £11.44 – previously, the NLW was for those aged 23 and over. This is still less than the ‘real’ Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation, which is £13.15 in London and £12 across the rest of the UK.

Those aged 18-20 will see the NMW rising to £8.60, while the rate for both 16-17 year olds and apprentices rises to £6.40.

The compensation for unfair dismissal will increase on 6 April 2024 at the beginning of the new tax year.

Previously £105,707, it is now £115,115, or 52 weeks’ gross pay, whichever is lower.

In addition, the limit on a week’s pay used for calculating statutory redundancy payments and the basic award in unfair dismissal cases will increase by £57 to £700.

Other changes taking place in April include an increase in statutory maternity, adoption, paternity, shared parental and parental bereavement pay from £172.48 to £184.03 per week on 8 April. Statutory sick pay will also increase from £109.40 to £116.75 per week on the same date.

