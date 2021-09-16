Print and workwear company Mina Print has become a patron member of the North & Western Lancashire (NWL) Chamber of Commerce.

The Blackpool-based business, headed by founder and managing director Jake Adams, will work with the chamber to offer fellow members its expertise.

The NWL Chamber of Commerce is the region’s largest business membership organisation representing 1,600 members in Lancashire, led by chief executive Babs Murphy.

Patron membership offers a very limited number of businesses an exclusive opportunity to develop their profile, take a leading role in the local business community and gain optimum access to the chamber network’s power, influence and knowledge.

Jake said: “I am delighted that we have joined NWL Chamber of Commerce’s patron family. This is a huge achievement for our business as we look to expand throughout the region.

“Being able to tap into the resources of the chamber, and establish relationships with the wealth of businesses throughout the membership, will help bolster our expansion plans.

“I would like to thank Babs and the NWL Chamber of Commerce for their support and guidance since our business first joined in 2016.”

Dating back to 2012, Mina Print specialises in a variety of print solutions including workwear and other clothing. Headquartered in Blackpool, it now services clients across the UK.

minagroup.co.uk