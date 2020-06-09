Mina Group in Blackpool has produced embroidered rainbow fleeces to show support for key workers and help raise money for NHS charities.

Jake Adams, director of Mina Group, said: “We all have family members who have been working within the hospitals, particularly on Covid-19 positive wards, acting as key workers such as teaching, volunteering etc. We just thought, as well as raising money for NHS charities, why don’t we create something for our key workers to show recognition towards their heroic efforts in fighting Covid-19 and protecting our nation.

“And not only that, but to create a product that has a positive lasting memory for them, to make them feel proud of their role, to add a splash of colour to their day. The rainbow inspired design symbolises both hope and promise, and the good things to come – in that we will beat Covid-19.”