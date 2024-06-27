Mimaki has won two awards in the European Digital Press Association (EDP) 2024 Awards, including one for best direct-to-film textile printer.

The Mimaki TxF150-75 and TxF300-75 models took home the award for best textile printer direct to transfer, recognised for their stability and reliability. The DTF printers have proven popular for applications such as personalised T-shirts, athletic wear and promotional products.

The Mimaki UJV100-160Plus received the title of best roll-to-roll printer less than 170cm. The new model consumes less energy than printers that use alternative ink technologies, with a maximum power usage of 0.5kW, lowering energy and CO2 emissions costs. Customers can further reduce operating expenses and increase application possibilities through features such as Mimaki’s ink-saving function and up-to-three-layer printing.

The EDP Awards, now in their 17th edition, are judged by the EDP Technical Committee which is made up of European print professional magazines and each year evaluates the latest digital printing technology.

The awards were picked up by the team from Mimaki Europe: Arjen Evertse, general sales manager EMEA; Marc Verbeem, production management supervisor; and Danna Drion, general marketing manager EMEA. They are pictured with Jean Poncet, vice president of the EDP Association.

The UJV100-160Plus and TxF Series are available to demo at the Cheshire showroom of Hybrid Services, the exclusive UK & Ireland distributor for Mimaki, and through Hybrid’s network of authorised reseller partners.

hybridservices.co.uk

mimakieurope.com