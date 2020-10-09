Mimaki Europe has announced it will offer a virtual showcase of its latest textile solutions at the upcoming Innovate Textile & Apparel Trade Show from 15-30 October 2020.

Organised by the World Textile Information Network, the trade show will see Mimaki’s TS55-1800 dye-sublimation printer and new TX300P-1800 MkII hybrid printer take centre stage on the company’s interactive virtual booth.

Virtual show attendees will be able to tour the booth, see the technology in action, and speak to the team about the latest market trends and the solutions helping customers to meet current demands, explained Mimaki.

The company’s experts will be available for virtual live chats 24/7, and attendees will also benefit from several exclusive show promotions, including a special deal on the TS300P-1800 and a chance to win a Mimaki TS30-1300 entry-level sublimation printer.

Danna Drion, senior marketing manager at Mimaki Europe, commented: “The Innovate Textile & Apparel Trade Show is an opportunity for Mimaki to further strengthen its position in the textile market, engage with our customers and share with, and learn from, the wider industry.

“We have a comprehensive portfolio spanning different technologies and we are keen to explain the benefits of these printers to help textile print service providers find the right technology for their business.

“In these challenging times, we also want to ensure that our customers and prospects fully understand the capabilities of our solutions and take advantage of the promotional offers at the show, so that they can confidently make their next investment and maximise their production line to remain profitable and competitive. This event will allow us to do exactly that, and we look forward to the opportunity.”

www.mimakieurope.com

www.vts.wtin.com