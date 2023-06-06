Mimaki will unveil two new sustainable technologies at Itma 2023 in Italy later this week.

The Textile Pigment Transfer Printing System, comprising of a new textile pigment ink, a transfer system and the textile pigment transfer paper Texcol, is said by the printer and cutting plotter manufacturer to minimise water usage and simplify the printing workflow.

“Traditionally, the dyeing process for natural fibres generates an alarming amount of wastewater – around 2 billion tonnes every day in the pre- and post- dyeing processes worldwide – and contributes greatly to CO2 emissions,” said Arjen Evertse, Mimaki Europe’s general manager sales.

“In addition, the dyeing process is complicated in terms of equipment structure and process and, often, overseas transportation of textile products from the main textile-producing countries also emits CO2. The Textile Pigment Transfer Printing System minimises water usage and simplifies the printing workflow. Additionally, its compact size and affordability allow small lot textile production to be implemented locally, leading to significantly reduced environmental impact.”