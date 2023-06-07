Mimaki Europe will launch the Tiger600-1800TS at Itma on Thursday this week.

The printer and cutting plotter manufacturer will debut its “most productive” sublimation transfer printer yet at the trade show in Milan, which runs from 8-14 June 2023.

The high-speed, compact and robust roll-to-roll inkjet printer promises a top printing speed of 550sqm/hr, 143% faster than the previous Tiger, thanks to renovated print heads and the company’s proprietary image quality enhancement technologies.

The paper mounting and winding systems are both located at the back of the machine, allowing its footprint to be halved, and the ink tanks can be replaced without stopping the printing process, reducing downtime. In addition, the roller paper feeding method eliminates the need for adhesives to be applied to the belt.

“All of these latest and innovative developments ideally position the Tiger600-1800TS to compete with analogue textile operations and support the move to digital print production,” explained Arjen Evertse, general manager sales at Mimaki Europe.

“The benefits of digital printing are wide-ranging compared to lengthy, complicated and unsustainable analogue production methods. Digital printing offers a seamless, cost-effective solution for producing smaller quantities that can be adjusted to fit varying demand. It also enables greater design flexibility and reduces environmental impact by enabling local production, minimal inventories and therefore, wasted products, as well as completely cutting out the wastewater that results from the analogue process.”

The company is expecting its MLSb510 series sublimation transfer inks to be awarded Bluesign certification this month, establishing the inks’ quality and safety for consumers, print operators, and the environment.

Mimaki is distributed in the UK and Ireland by Hybrid Services.

www.hybridservices.co.uk