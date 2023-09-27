A new direct-to-film (DTF) printer is to be launched in the UK by Mimaki Europe towards the end of this year.

The TxF300-75 offers new levels of productivity with print speeds that are three times higher than the RxF150-75, catering to a diverse set of printing demands, including larger companies requiring higher volumes of high-quality output.

Andrew Gregory, sales director of Hybrid Services, exclusive distributor for Mimaki printers in the UK and Ireland, said the new printer was a welcome addition to the range. “Since its launch, the TxF150-75 has been an overwhelming success, receiving a very positive response from the market.

He added: “It’s exciting to be able to announce the higher production machine joining the range, and we look forward to seeing it later in the year.”

The new printer will include core Mimaki features, such as the nozzle check unit and nozzle recovery system for stable, uninterrupted print production. Reliability is also assured through the built-in ink circulation system that prevents white ink clogging, and a degassed ink pack, lowering the risk of poor ink jetting.

In line with Mimaki’s sustainability goals, the TxF300-75 uses Mimaki’s PHT50 pigment inks which are Eco-Passport certified, which validates their lower environmental impact and meets the requirements for Oeko-Tex certification.

“We believe in giving customers choice and anticipating their needs, which is why we are expanding our DTF printer line-up hot on the heels of the inaugural system,” explains Arjen Evertse, Mimaki Europe general sales manager. “The TxF300-75 has been designed to offer even greater productivity. The innovative 80cm width introduced with our first DTF printer remains a feature of this new system, enabling customers to print more efficiently.”

