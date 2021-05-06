From 2-4 June, Mimaki will hold its latest virtual event Global Innovation Days.

The collaborative online event will bring together Mimaki’s regional offices to encourage and nurture innovation in the printing sector.

Its programme of events, led by experts from Mimaki Japan, USA and Europe, will focus on “addressing the needs of customers and prospects in their local markets, as well as demands across sectors (sign graphics, industrial, textile and 3D) to overcome today’s challenges and drive success within the industry,” explained the company.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to further explore the latest additions to Mimaki’s product portfolio: the JFX550, JFX600 and SUJV-160, through live demonstrations. They will also have access to special promotions, watch webinars, meet and chat to the company’s experts, and engage in roundtable discussions.

“Throughout 2020, Mimaki prioritised our customers, partners and the wider industry, offering online support, education and networking in the absence of in-person tradeshows and showroom tours,” commented Danna Drion, general marketing manager at Mimaki EMEA.

“As the impact of the pandemic continues into 2021 for many, so does the need for the printing industry to work together and inspire each other to succeed.

“With Innovations Days, we very much wanted to recreate the lively, innovative space of a tradeshow as much as possible. Over these few days, Mimaki experts and the public alike will come together to share collective expertise, engage in discussion, and showcase the application possibilities achievable with brand-new Mimaki technologies.

“We have seen many businesses expand or completely shift their portfolios to new sectors during the pandemic, and we hope to support and encourage those undergoing or considering change.”

Global Innovation Days will also offer attendees the chance to explore the Mimaki headquarters, with virtual tours of the HQ factory in Japan. Mimaki Europe, USA and Japan will also have targeted, regional event agendas, open to local print service providers or those outside the region who are looking for greater insight into the global printing industry.

Mimaki Europe has also released another virtual initiative, Mimaki Digital Showroom, for its customers — this virtual space mirrors the traditional showroom, enabling visitors to experience Mimaki technologies in action and speak to its team about the latest market trends.

For more information, visit imagesmag.uk/Global-Innovation-Days.

