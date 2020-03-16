Mimaki has announced it will host an interactive online event this month, following the postponement of Fespa 2020.

The Mimaki Virtual Print Festival is designed to provide a combination of information, product demonstrations, competitions and networking opportunities. Replicating its original Fespa 2020 line-up, Mimaki aims to provide participants with a virtual experience that has as many of the benefits of the original event as possible, explains the manufacturer.

“The event will comprise a series of group webinars and individual virtual meetings, starting the 24 March – the same date that Fespa 2020 was originally scheduled to open its doors – with Mimaki revealing new features and content every week until the end of April.”

The Virtual Print Festival will offer participants the opportunity to view a virtual Fespa 2020 stand tour, with Mimaki and Fespa collaborating to present webinars on the current industry trends, address market challenges and present the latest business opportunities within the print industry.

Short video product demonstrations showcasing Mimaki’s latest technologies will also be scheduled regularly throughout the event – headlining the video series will be the Mimaki Tx300P-1800 MkII textile printer.

Existing or potential distributors and customers can also arrange a 1:1 meeting during the event to speak with a Mimaki representative to gain a more thorough, tailored insight into Mimaki technologies or discuss individual business needs – a live chat with industry experts will also be available during the first week of the event (24-27 March).

Senior marketing manager EMEA at Mimaki Europe, Danna Drion, said: “Mimaki is fully supportive of Fespa’s considered decision to postpone its event, and we look forward to participating in the rescheduled event once new dates are confirmed.

“While we cannot recreate the full experience of attending a Fespa event, we want to ensure that our customers and prospects still have access to as much of the latest product information and educational resources that we intended to share at Fespa 2020 as possible.

“The Virtual Print Festival allows us to offer the industry exactly that – enabling a host of different virtual interactions designed to inspire, engage and excite our customers and prospects, as they see the range of applications and business opportunities enabled by Mimaki’s latest solutions.”

Brett Newman, chief operations manager at Mimaki’s UK and Ireland distributor Hybrid Services, commented: “Mimaki is once again breaking new ground within the industry, with the Mimaki Virtual Print Festival providing an excellent opportunity for everyone to gain the information they would have done at Fespa, but without having to leave their offices or homes.”

For live updates on session announcements, competitions and more information about the Mimaki Virtual Print Festival, as well as how to register, attend and participate, visit: www.mimakieurope.com/virtual-print-festival

www.mimakieurope.com