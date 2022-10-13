Mimaki has announced that it has developed a new three-litre external ink supply system to improve production efficiency and automation.

The new ink system is to be launched for the Mimaki JFX600-2513 large-format flatbed UV inkjet printer in January 2023, reducing the frequency that users will need to refill.

It also enables ink replenishment during the printing process, further reducing printer downtime and improving productivity.

An automatic white ink circulation system included in the three-litre ink unit eliminates the need for manual shaking. Additionally, weight sensors enable operators to measure the remaining ink levels of the JFX600-2513 more accurately, preventing unnecessary ink waste.

Ahead of its launch in January globally and through Hybrid Services in the UK, Mimaki is previewing the new system at visual communications show Viscom Italia 2022 in Milan from 13 to 15 October.

Mark Sollman, product manager EMEA at Mimaki Europe, said: “With this new three-litre ink unit, JFX600-2513 customers can further minimise downtime and speed up delivery times, especially in higher-volume print environments, helping them to become more efficient, versatile and profitable.”

The new ink system is part of Mimaki’s core objective to support the automation of its customers’ printing processes. Its JFX600-2513 printers are compatible with the proprietary Mimaki MDL command which allows customers to communicate with their print production systems or peripheral devices via IoT (internet of things) protocols.

In combination with the new three-litre ink option, the MDL command will support extensive, continuous, automated printing sessions.

Mark added: “An automated workflow enables printers to improve their production processes, therefore reducing delivery times and allowing them the increased production capacity to take on new business.”

www.mimakieurope.com

www.hybridservices.co.uk