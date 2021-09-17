Mimaki Europe is to showcase its portfolio of digital print technologies at Fespa Global Print Expo in October including the new TS100-1600 printer for garments.

Taking full advantage of the first in-person Fespa event since the Covid-19 pandemic, the company will premiere live demonstrations of its most recently announced innovations while also inspiring visitors with outstanding applications produced by customers.

As Fespa 2021 takes place in Amsterdam where Mimaki Europe was established in 2004, visitors will also have an opportunity to visit Mimaki’s Amsterdam Experience Centre and tour its entire 3D and textile portfolio with one-to-one demonstrations from Mimaki’s expert team.

The portfolio will include the first on-stand live demonstrations of the entry-level TS100-1600 sublimation transfer inkjet printer – the latest in Mimaki’s 100 Series.

Announced in February 2021 and introduced in April, it is aimed at printers looking to add their first digital sublimation printing solution or expand their production capacity.

It has a print width of 1,600mm and speed of 70m2/h in its fastest mode. Its use of one-litre ink bottles is designed to help reduce the running cost and enable stable, continuous operation due to the reduced need for ink replacement.

The printer is equipped with a nozzle check unit and nozzle recovery system as well as a dot adjustment system function, which automates dot position correction and feeding amount correction, to reduce the need for operator intervention.

At Fespa, Mimaki Europe will also showcase new releases such as high-volume UV flatbed printer JFX6000-2513, the high-speed, high-quality UJF Series printers and the full-colour desktop 3D printer, the 3DUJ-2207.

Danna Drion, general manager marketing at Mimaki Europe, said: “We are thrilled to invite customers to join us in person at Fespa this year.

“As well as being packed with cutting-edge technologies, inspiring customer stories and plenty of buzz and excitement, the show, and our booth, will be a safe and Covid-compliant set-up.

“We have done everything to ensure visitors can enjoy the event safely such as integrating additional online content to avoid unnecessary crowding and physical contact.

“Fespa 2021 is the optimal chance for the industry to join forces and reinvigorate business with new technologies and applications.

“For such a visual and vibrant industry to have been apart for so long, this year will be centred around the full print experience, something you can only truly enjoy in person. As such, our theme is ‘Experience Print’ and what better place to do it for the first time in almost two years than at Fespa.”



Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021 will run at RAI in Amsterdam from 12 to 15 October. Details at fespaglobalprintexpo.com.

To express interest in touring Mimaki Europe’s Amsterdam Experience Centre, visit www.mimakieurope.com/fespa2021.

Mimaki is distributed in the UK and Ireland by Hybrid Services.

www.hybridservices.co.uk