Print and cutting machine manufacturer Mimaki Europe has reported an increase in market share and volume sales in the textile and apparel sector.

It revealed upturns in all sectors of its business, which also includes sign graphics, industrial products and full-colour 3D printing, at Fespa Global Print Expo 2022 in Berlin yesterday.

Figures for the 12 months from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 reveal that unit volumes in textiles and apparel grew more than any other sector for Mimaki Europe, with market share up from 15% to 28%. Unit volumes overall were higher than 2020, which was hit by Covid-19, but also higher than 2019.

Speaking at an event at Fespa Global Print Expo, the management team attributed the success to the company’s commitment to innovation such as the new TS330-1600 sublimation transfer inkjet printer for textiles.

The TS330-1600, which is among machines exhibited on Mimaki’s stand, offers new features to improve stability and add-ons for “exceptional” efficiency such as a mini jumbo roll unit that can be added to load long transfer paper and further reduce running costs.

It is one of 14 products appearing for the first time at Fespa Global Print Expo which opened yesterday and runs until Friday, 3 June. Other new machines include the print-only JV330-160 and the integrated printer and cutter CJV330-160.

The release of the TS100-1600 entry-level textile printer last year greatly contributed to Mimaki’s “substantial growth” in the textile and apparel market.

The trend towards on-demand, bespoke textiles for fashion and interiors has led to many companies investing in the TS100-1600 as their first digital printing solution.

Arjen Evertse, general manager for sales at Mimaki for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “2021 has been an exceptional year for Mimaki and we’re very proud to have been able to support our customers with their new and existing Mimaki solutions as they continue to succeed across a diverse range of growing markets.

“With numerous new additions to our portfolio, many of which are on show this week at Fespa, we aim to bring even further benefits and new opportunities to the markets we serve, and, as such, we are extremely excited to see what the rest of 2022 will bring.”

Mimaki’s machines for textile and apparel printing are distributed in the UK by Hybrid Services.

