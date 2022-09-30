Mimaki is offering garment decorators in the UK and around the world a chance to gain inspiration and knowledge through its third online Global Innovation Days.

Taking place from 19 to 21 October 2022, they will feature live and pre-recorded demonstrations, webinars and round-table discussions, led by experts from Mimaki’s regional offices.

It will include collaborations with the likes of international industry association Fespa, which will share and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the print industry identified at Fespa trade shows this year.

There will also be a discussion with leading print media and software vendors to examine the current market trends from outside of the perspective of manufacturing.

Participants can also explore the latest additions to Mimaki’s product portfolio, including demonstrations of the technologies and applications coming live from the Mimaki showroom in Amsterdam.

The 330 series, including the JV330-160, CJV330-160 and TS330-1600, will be showcased as well as the full-colour capabilities of the 3DUJ-2207 3D printer and Mimaki’s latest flatbed printer, the JFX600-2513.

Danna Drion, general manager for marketing across Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Mimaki Europe, said: “Following the resounding success of our previous Global Innovation Days editions, we are delighted to be bringing it back for the third time.

“Even as trade shows are coming back, digital events such as ours remain a great opportunity for those still unable to make travel arrangements, and those just keen to stay up to date with Mimaki and industry news.

“We like to emulate the feel of a proper show with Global Innovation Days with a variety of panels hosted by well-known and engaging industry experts, along with thorough product demos from our trusted product managers and engineers, aimed at guiding those interested through the ever-changing landscape of business in print.”

Mimaki Europe will be contributing to the first two days of the event but there will be plenty of other sessions led by other Mimaki offices from around the globe, such as the US team hosting a live stream from their stand at Printing United which runs in Las Vegas from 19 to 21 October.

Mimaki is exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Hybrid Services.

Click here to register interest in attending the Global Innovation Days.

www.hybridservices.co.uk