Mimaki Europe is to launch a sublimation transfer inkjet printer for textiles as part of its new 330 Series as well as a new range of plotting cutters.

The new TS330-1600 textile printer is designed for high production and high image quality, equipped with new functions to improve stable operation.

Part of the broader 330 Series of printers, it was unveiled along with the new CG-AR plotting cutters at Mimaki’s Global Innovation Days event this week.

Reflecting Mimaki’s objective to grow both its high-end and entry-level product range, they will all be showcased at Fespa Global Print Expo in Berlin from 31 May to 3 June 2022.

The TS330-1600 can achieve a printing speed of 69 square metres per hour in “draft” mode with a four-colour ink set, with the fastest mode reaching up to 135 square metres per hour.

The new cleaning mechanism applies a cloth wiper that removes unwanted ink from the nozzle surface, reducing ink splatter and improving the overall upkeep of the machine.

The TS330-1600 has optional add-ons to further increase efficiency, including the 10kg ink tank supply unit, which reduces cost per cubic centimetre compared to the standard two-litre ink pack and allows for longer continuous printing.

A mini jumbo roll unit can also be added to load long transfer paper and further reduce running costs.

An improved take-up system features dual motors equipped on both sides of the printer, distributing the load and strengthening the winding power and allowing stable winding of printed paper even for long runs.

TxLink4, Mimaki’s RIP software dedicated to the textile market, is included with every TS330-1600.

The printer is part of the new 330 Series, also unveiled at the Global Innovation Days and including the JV330-160 and CJV330-160 eco-solvent inkjet printers for indoor and outdoor sign graphics.

All products in the series are fitted with Mimaki Weaving Dot Technology (MWDT), a technology that changes the order of ink droplet placement depending on the printing conditions – avoiding streaks or uneven printing due to print head or adjustment issues.

Mimaki Remote Access (MRA) is also available across the series, improving ease of use, by allowing users to remotely access the machine and check the operation status.

The new CG-AR Series plotting cutters are available in three different sizes – CG-60AR, CG-100AR and CG-130AR – going beyond the current entry-level options previously available.

Recognising customer demand for shorter delivery times, these cutters provide increased speed and accuracy, with user-friendly operability. They also have the ability to handle a diverse range of materials such as PVC, fluorescent and reflective sheets.

The CG-AR Series features Mimaki’s ID Cut function, which allows integrated print-and-cut operations when used in combination with a Mimaki printer, by automatically retrieving cutting data via a barcode. It is also equipped with MRA, allowing for remote operation.

The product range will be released worldwide in April 2022. Mimaki printers for the garment and textile sector are distributed in the UK via Hybrid Services.

Arjen Evertse, general manager for sales in Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Mimaki Europe, said: “Following the positive reception of the 100 Series among our customer base, we saw, from sign graphics to textiles, that there is a significant market demand for more cost-effective, mid- to high-end technologies.

“This is the drive behind our newest cross-platform technology, the 330 Series. Adhering to our strategy of enhancing production efficiencies and streamlining workflows, the new capabilities of this series cater to customers, across various sectors, who are looking to improve on quality and delivery time.”

www.mimakieurope.com

www.hybridservices.co.uk

