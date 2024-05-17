New carton ink cartridges are to be launched globally by Mimaki, replacing traditional plastic cartridges with an environmentally friendly paper alternative.

Mimaki Engineering Co has announced that it is introducing the carton cartridges for Mimaki eco-solvent printers after successfully bringing them exclusively into the Japanese market a year ago.

The new cartridges are due to be available in the UK and Ireland later this year, through Mimaki distributor Hybrid Services. Mimaki has not commented whether it plans to introduce them for other printers.

By transitioning from plastic to paper, Mimaki has achieved a 68% reduction in plastic usage per cartridge. This approach is projected to eliminate around 44 tonnes of plastic and 65 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The lighter weight of carton ink cartridges translates to an estimated eight tonne reduction in CO2 emissions during transportation, further contributing to a decarbonised society.

Recognising its groundbreaking design and eco-conscious packaging, the ink cartridge received the Industrial Packaging Category Award at the 2023 Japan Packaging Contest.

They are designed for use on Mimaki’s eco-solvent printers such as its CJV150 Series, CJV300, CJV330, JV100 and JV300.

Arjen Evertse, general manager sales EMEA at Mimaki Europe, said: “We remain committed to innovation in all parts of the production process, from the ink cartridges to the technology itself, in pursuit of a positive environmental impact.

“To respond swiftly to social and environmental needs, we see the importance of advanced technologies such as automation, high-efficiency and high-speed printers and waterless textile technology.

“Through all these sustainable initiatives, we continue to be dedicated in making a positive contribution to the global print community and fostering a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Alongside Mimaki’s development of other more sustainable technologies, Hybrid Services’ “Let’s do More” recycling scheme in the UK continues to reward customers with a rebate while assisting them with their print waste management for Mimaki’s current SS21 cartridges.

hybridservices.co.uk