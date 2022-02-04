Mimaki Europe is to present new products and provide expertise over three days with the return of its online Global Innovation Days in March.

Under the theme of “Technology Innovations”, the virtual event from 2 to 4 March is aimed at garment and textile printing professionals as well as the sign and graphics market.

The first day will focus on the launch of new Mimaki products for the sign and graphics market but it will then shift to expert-hosted webinars on the second day covering all sectors including textiles.

These sessions include “Technology Innovations Supporting Sustainability”, which will cover the latest trends enabling environmentally conscious print companies to improve the sustainability of their production methods and end products.

A session on “Technology Innovations Enabling Customisation” will focus on the Mimaki solutions driving new applications and business opportunities in the industrial sector.

Other sessions will feature guest speakers, including Mimaki customers and industry specialists, as well as interactive Q&As for attendees from all market sectors.

The third day will be broadcast live from Mimaki’s Experience Centre featuring detailed demonstrations of the latest Mimaki technology.

Danna Drion, general manager for marketing across Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Mimaki, said: “We’re excited to, once again, host a virtual event that will bring the industry together to talk innovation.

“Across the board, our customers have proved to be some of the most innovative companies, navigating their way through unprecedented challenges over the past couple of years and still maintaining their businesses or, in some cases, growing them.

“This is our chance to engage with these inspiring companies and share knowledge and insight that could help drive their business even further forward this year and beyond.

“This event will showcase the technology that has supported our customers’ continued innovation, as well as the new solutions that we are bringing to the market to enable future opportunities for success and growth.”

Mimaki, which distributes its equipment in the UK through Hybrid Services, offers a range of inkjet printers for textile decoration including the TS100-1600 and the small-format full-colour 3D printer, the 3DUJ-2207.

To register for the Global Innovation Days, visit innovationdays.mimaki.com.