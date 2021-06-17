Mimaki has introduced its latest product releases to the market, including the new SUJV-160 inkjet printer for decorating natural and artificial leather.

It held global Innovation Days earlier this month, bringing together printers, journalists and experts from Mimaki in Japan, the USA and Europe – online because of the pandemic.

Covering different areas of printing from textiles to signage, it attracted over 1,300 attendees from across the world for webinars, workshops, demonstrations and networking events.

The events introduced the market to Mimaki’s 2021 product releases including the SUJV-160 which launched this month.

This wide-format solvent UV inkjet printer supports a print width of up to 1,610mm and can be used for decorating natural and artificial leather for uses such as fashion accessories, upholstery and car interiors.

Using Fujifilm’s Uvique ink technology, it provides high levels of flexibility, stretchability and scratch resistance on natural and artificial leather, retaining the texture and feel of the material after printing. It also allows for instantly switching to post-processing without any drying time.

The events also introduced the market to two other product releases from Mimaki, the JFX550 and JFX600. These two new LED-UV large-format flatbed inkjet printers have substantially higher numbers of print heads, making them much faster than their predecessors.

Mimaki also showcased 100-series printers launched last year and the new 3DUJ-2207 compact full-colour UV inkjet 3D printer – part of a focus on 3D full-colour print technology at the online events.

Kazuaki Ikeda, president of Mimaki Engineering, said: “During the pandemic, carrying on innovating has been central to Mimaki’s objectives, with eight new products having been released since October, and even more scheduled to come out over the course of this year.

“I hope that we can soon all meet at in-person events, once it’s safe to do so, but until then I’m excited to see the results of the continued collaboration and innovation of print industry that we saw in our Innovation Days event.”

Mimaki is exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Hybrid Services.

hybridservices.co.uk