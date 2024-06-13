Xpres is inviting printers and garment decorators to an open-day event where they can find out more about the latest flatbed UV products from Mimaki.

The Mimaki Hybrid Event will take place at distributor Hybrid Services’ new Mimaki showroom just outside Crewe town centre on 10 and 11 July between 9am and 5pm.

It will focus on UV machines for printing textiles, signage and other large-format graphics including the new Mimaki JFX600-2513 large-format UV-LED flatbed inkjet printer.

The machines covered will include the UJF range for small-format personalisation such as the new UJF-6042MkII flatbed UV-curable inkjet printer – the successor to the UJF-6042 – as well as the JFX range for larger-format graphics.

Click here to register for the event.

