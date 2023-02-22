Mimaki has today unveiled its first direct-to-film (DTF) inkjet printer, the TxF150-75, in response to the technology’s growing use among garment decorators.

Speaking at the company’s Global Innovation Days event, Mimaki Europe’s EMEA product manager Mark Sollman presented the new printer which is positioned as an extension of its 150 Series printer/cutters.

The technology prints designs directly onto a special transfer film, which is then sprinkled with hot-melt powder and, once heated and dried, is ready to be applied to fabric using a heat press.

The TxF150-75 features a built-in ink circulation system and degassed ink pack design as well as Mimaki’s Core Technologies nozzle check unit and nozzle recovery system for efficient printing with minimal user intervention.

Mark said: “Apparel decoration is a hugely popular and dynamic sector, one which we are already operating in with our other textile technologies.

“However, we could see the impact DTF technology has had on the industry in recent years, with its significant advantages over existing technologies; namely, DTF avoids the time-intensive process of plate creation in screen printing and the required weeding in traditional vinyl heat transfer.

“The technology can also create vibrant designs with its full-colour printing capabilities. We’re excited to bring a solution to the market that is designed for those already active in the decorated apparel sector and those looking to enter it, which excels in usability, reliability and quality.”

Mimaki Europe also highlighted that, unlike sublimation heat transfer printing, DTF is “much more versatile when it comes to materials”, able to work with more than just polyester and polyester-blended materials and on light- or dark-coloured fabrics.

For its first DTF printer, Mimaki has created its own range of water-based pigment inks, PHT50. From March 2023, these inks will be Oeko-Tex Eco Passport certified, guaranteeing that safety and environmental standards are met, in line with Mimaki’s sustainability pledges.

The printer is supplied with Mimaki’s RasterLink7 RIP software, allowing users to have full oversight and the ability to streamline the process from the design to the final product.

Distributed in the UK and Ireland by Hybrid Services, the TxF150-75 will be commercially available via its network of specialist resellers from April this year.

Yhe TxF150-75 will be making its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) show debut at Printwear & Promotion Live! at the NEC in Birmingham from 26 to 28 February.

www.hybridservices.co.uk

www.mimakieurope.com