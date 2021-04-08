Mimaki Europe is to exhibit its portfolio of digital print technologies at the first ever virtual Drupa event from 20-23 April.

Exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Hybrid Services, Mimaki’s new 100 Series will take centre stage on its interactive virtual booth, showcasing three models: the JV100-160 roll-to-roll solvent printer, the UJV100-160 roll-to-roll LED UV printer and the TS100-1600 dye sublimation textile printer.

In addition, the company will launch a special promotion at virtual Drupa for selected products, and unveil two brand-new digital printing platforms.

“Featuring cutting-edge capabilities to print special formats and onto special substrates, the additions are designed to open new application opportunities in the large-format and fashion industries,” explained Mimaki.

“Virtual Drupa represents a key opportunity for us to share our expertise, and encourage print service providers to join us and find new ways to drive their business forward,” added Danna Drion, marketing manager at Mimaki EMEA.

“By showing our extensive portfolio of cutting-edge technologies at virtual Drupa, we aim to demonstrate our clear commitment to the industry.

“Leveraging our flexibility, forward-thinking approach, and research and development expertise, we are able to adapt quickly to market changes and address new customer opportunities to deliver constant system improvements or brand-new innovations.

“The ‘100 Series’ excels when it comes to efficiency and high-quality, while also offering flexibility to produce a wide array of applications, from vibrant wallpapers to high-quality signboards.

“Further to that, the new additions to be unveiled at the show will break new boundaries in their market segments.”

Mimaki’s experts will also be on hand at virtual Drupa to provide an insight into the company’s full colour 3D printing technology and relevant application opportunities.

www.hybridservices.co.uk

www.drupa.com