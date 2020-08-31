Mimaki Europe has announced the appointment of Takahiro Hiraki as its new managing director, with Ryosuke Nakayama appointed as his executive assistant.

Takahiro has over 20 years’ experience at the company, having joined Mimaki Engineering in 1997 as a sales representative for the Mimaki CF-series. He subsequently developed his expertise in Mimaki’s print and cut technology, occupying various senior sales positions, which included taking responsibility for larger teams and new and emerging markets.

Takahiro joined the board of directors in 2019, and was assigned management responsibility for Mimaki Europe. According to the company, his appointment to managing director of the region reflects his commitment to the organisation and enthusiasm for this diverse, innovative, and successful part of the Mimaki business.

Takahiro commented: “From very humble beginnings in a prefab building and one of only 180 employees selling cutting plotters and CAD plotters, my Mimaki journey has been one of industry innovations, technology break-throughs and significant growth. My goal as MD for Mimaki Europe is to further develop relationships with our partners and customers to meet the evolving local needs of these businesses and take Mimaki Europe into its next phase of success.”

Ryosuke joined Mimaki Engineering in 2012 and has excelled in marketing, sales, and product management roles worldwide, reported the company, which added that his extensive experience, expertise and diverse skillset will be substantial assets to the Mimaki Europe management team.

Takahiro succeeds Yuji Ikeda who commented: “In Hiraki and Nakayama, Mimaki Europe is adding two accomplished and highly qualified team members. I am confident that Hiraki will lead this newly bolstered team to achieve great things in the months ahead, despite the unprecedented and challenging situation we have all faced this year. I wish him and Mimaki Europe every success.”

