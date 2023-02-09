Mimaki Europe is inviting customers to join its next online Global Innovation Days event where it will share business-building ideas and officially launch a new printer.

Running from 21 to 23 February 2023, the event will be the fourth Global Innovation Days, made up of a programme of free webinars focused on hot topics for the industry, featuring guests such as Dutch artist Martie Dekkers.

Mimaki Europe, which manufactures inkjet printers and cutting systems, is keeping details of the new printer under wraps, saying only that it is “designed to ensure its customers can run cutting-edge, productive businesses and meet the latest demands of the sectors they serve”.

Broadcast live from Mimaki’s bases in Japan, the Netherlands and the USA, the programme will run throughout the day, including sessions on the Mimaki 330 series of large-format inkjet printers, the JFX600 flatbed LED UV printer, and the TS330-1600 dye sublimation inkjet printer for textiles and garments.

Another session will cover Mimaki’s partnership with Neenah Coldenhove, manufacturer of digital transfer papers, with input from Gijsbert Harmsen, senior sales executive at Neenah Coldenhove.

Mimaki’s new printer will be announced at an online event on Wednesday 22 February at 9am UK time, followed by a webinar on market trends and sustainability, featuring Graeme Richardson-Locke, head of associations and technical lead at global print industry association Fespa.

Danna Drion, general marketing manager at Mimaki Europe and one of the speakers in the programme, said: “Innovation Days has been a highly successful initiative for all who attend due to the variety of information shared and the unique chance to gain insights into the worldwide print market.

“This year will be another opportunity to see and hear from Mimaki’s team from different corners of the globe, bringing that international industry perspective to individuals in the comfort of their own office or home.

“On the second day of this eagerly awaited event we’ll not only be launching a brand-new Mimaki solution, this printer breaks new ground for Mimaki technology, being the first of its kind to be added to our product portfolio.

“The technology-focused sessions will highlight ways in which Mimaki printers can enable more efficient, automated and sustainable production – all of which are process improvements that are at the forefront of everyone’s agendas this year and beyond.

“We’ll also be collaborating with some remarkable Mimaki partners and friends such as Neenah Coldenhove, Fespa and Dutch artist Martie Dekkers. With these speakers and others, we aim to offer attendees a number of highly engaging panel discussions.”

Other speakers will include Mimaki Europe EMEA application manager Mark Sollman, Mimaki USA technical director Evan Osiek, Mimaki Europe digital project manager Rob Hom, Mimaki Europe application specialist Diogo Vieira, Mimaki Engineering Co general manager for global marketing and inside sales Tomomitsu Harada, and Mimaki Europe’s general manager for sales, Arjen Evertse.

For more details about the programme and to register, visit innovationdays.mimaki.com.

Mimaki’s printers and plotters are distributed in the UK through Hybrid Services.

www.mimakieurope.com

innovationdays.mimaki.com

www.hybridservices.co.uk

