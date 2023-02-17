Garment manufacturer Next Level Apparel has announced that Mike Alexander has joined the executive team in the role of president as the US-based company expands further into Europe.

He brings 10 years of executive leadership in the clothing industry, including executive vice president at Careismatic Brands, manufacturer and supplier of brands such as Cherokee and Dickies Medical.

As president, Mike will have leadership responsibility for sales, marketing and product management, with a focus on “implementing strategic initiatives that deliver a cohesive, cross-functional go-to-market approach aimed at growing the company’s top line”.

He joins as Next Level Apparel builds on its expansion into the UK and the rest of Europe, including its acquisition in January of German-based clothing manufacturer Stedman.

Mike said: “This is like joining a team on its way to the Super Bowl. I’m thrilled to be joining the company and to do my part to build upon the successes at Next Level Apparel.

“I believe there are many opportunities to expand our product offering in adjacent categories and grow with both our existing customers and new ones, along with extending our global footprint.”

While at Careismatic Brands, Mike provided strategic direction and leadership to cross-functional teams, including business-to-business and direct-to-consumer sales, product design and merchandising, marketing and customer service. Next Level Apparel added that he is known for “his visionary leadership, strategic omni-channel growth and customer-centric approach”.

Next Level Apparel CEO Randy Hales said:“This is a big win for us. Mike is joining us at time when we have a lot of momentum and he makes us that much stronger.

“He played a key role in the growth of Careismatic from $200 million to over $600 million during his tenure, including a three-year initiative that grew the digital revenue side of the business to over $100 million.”

