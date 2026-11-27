Embroidery machine supplier Midwest World announced a rebrand this month.

The Manchester-based company launched a new logo, a new visual identity and a new website in November, which it says are “all designed to better reflect who we are today”.

With 35 years of experience, Midwest works with embroidery businesses across the UK and Ireland.

“From supplying and installing HappyJapan embroidery machines to training, servicing and ongoing support, everything we do is driven by one ambition: to help shape the next generation of embroidery businesses.”