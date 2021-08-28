TMT/Ricoh CMYK A4 printer This month will see the arrival of the new entry-level TMT/Ricoh toner colour printer. It offers compatibility with all transfer papers and includes the latest SpaceControl basic RIP for colour and transfer paper management.

TMT’s managing director Jim Nicol explains: “The new TMT/Ricoh A4 printer is simply the best value CMYK entry-level option ever for our unique transfer process: it’s quick, compact, with outstanding image quality and very affordable. Using the latest toner compound innovation, the durability of transfers, especially for textiles, offers outstanding results on 100% cotton, denim, nylon, polyester and even leather. Plus, when not used for producing transfers it’s the perfect plain paper duplex office printer.” The entry-level printer is both PC- and Mac-compatible.

“TheMagicTouch toner-based transfer options allow those yet to benefit from transfer technology to do so without the financial risk or any serious capital investment,” Jim adds.