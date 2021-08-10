Oxford shirts and blouses with high-quality details provide wearers with a style for all occasions
“Russell Europe is known for its outstanding corporatewear throughout Europe and scores points with its high-quality Oxford shirts and blouses in the shirt segment,” declares the brand.
With a Russell Oxford shirt you can’t go wrong in everyday working life, Russell adds. “This classic and timeless shirt version convinces wearers with the right combination of elegance, assured styling and professionalism, thereby making for a self-confident entrance with customers and business partners alike.”
Oxford Shirt 932M According to Russell, the classic long-sleeve Oxford Shirt 932M for men “makes for a well-groomed appearance and guarantees a confident demeanour”.
A choice of six different colours allows companies to dress their employees in line with personal taste and/or in keeping with the business’s corporate identity.
“Exquisite details such as the back yoke with two side pleats, rounded cuffs and rounded hemline, as well as the classic button-down collar, give this shirt a hard-to-beat look,” the brand continues. “The high-quality material comprising 70% cotton and 30% polyester Oxford is pleasant to wear all day long.”
The 932M is also supplied in sizes ranging from S-6XL and various collar sizes, ensuring comfort for every employee.
“This shirt not only looks great, it is also the unrivalled must-have in terms of care properties,” adds Russell. “It can be machine washed at 40°C, is suitable for tumble-drying and is easy to iron.”
The launch of the 933M companion style means there is also now a short-sleeve version of the men’s Oxford shirt available, which is ideal for warm summer weather.
Washed Oxford Shirt 920M Those who prefer a more casual look can opt for the long-sleeve Washed Oxford Shirt 920M.
“This shirt is made from 100% finest cotton, thereby guaranteeing ultimate wear comfort,” promises Russell. “Special details include the harmoniously contrast colour inside collar stay and cuffs, while garment-washing sets this style apart from the classic Oxford shirts in both looks and feel.”
The 920M’s design details, as well as the buttons in contrasting colours, give a sporty and somewhat more casual slant than the 932M. The shirt comes in sizes S-4XL and is available in four contrast colourways: Oxford navy/Oxford blue, Oxford blue/Oxford navy, Oxford red/cream, and white/Oxford blue.
Oxford Blouse 932F Russell also caters to women with a wide selection of blouses. “With its waisted fit, the classic 932F Oxford Blouse, sizes XS-6XL, cuts a fine figure, rounding off any work outfit nicely,” says Russell.