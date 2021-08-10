Oxford Shirt 932M According to Russell, the classic long-sleeve Oxford Shirt 932M for men “makes for a well-groomed appearance and guarantees a confident demeanour”.

A choice of six different colours allows companies to dress their employees in line with personal taste and/or in keeping with the business’s corporate identity.

“Exquisite details such as the back yoke with two side pleats, rounded cuffs and rounded hemline, as well as the classic button-down collar, give this shirt a hard-to-beat look,” the brand continues. “The high-quality material comprising 70% cotton and 30% polyester Oxford is pleasant to wear all day long.”

The 932M is also supplied in sizes ranging from S-6XL and various collar sizes, ensuring comfort for every employee.

“This shirt not only looks great, it is also the unrivalled must-have in terms of care properties,” adds Russell. “It can be machine washed at 40°C, is suitable for tumble-drying and is easy to iron.”

The launch of the 933M companion style means there is also now a short-sleeve version of the men’s Oxford shirt available, which is ideal for warm summer weather.