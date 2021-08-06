The Dover Regatta Professional says that its best-loved outer layer, the Dover, enables teams and individuals to stay smart and stylish when work takes them outdoors. “The Dover, available in both men and women’s styles, boasts many qualities; it’s waterproof, windproof, has taped seams and comes with a warming fleece lining – the ideal blend to see off harsh winter weather,” says the brand. “It’s all packaged up in a stylish and bulk-free bomber design, enabling people to carry on with their work with nothing getting in the way.”

Inspired by the success of its Honestly Made range, the Dover will soon be available to buy in an eco-version, where the jacket is made using recycled polyester yarns. The Eco Dover will have all the same qualities as the original, but as a much more sustainable option for those looking to reduce their environmental impact.

Regatta Professional’s Honestly Made range has been a huge success, reports the brand. “Launching in 2019, Regatta Professional created the workwear industry’s first 100% recycled fabric and insulation clothing.