MagnaColours partnership “From day one, our team has wanted to be the front-runners of new technology, and we see that the market is requesting more water-based ink,” says Alex Taylor, Matrix’s managing director. “We partnered with MagnaColours to offer UK supply and support.”

The company also offers, in partnership with the MagnaColours, the ‘Make the Switch’ programme to help its customers make an easy and smooth transition to printing with water-based inks.

“The MagnaColours ranges offer exceptional quality and the highest compliance in the industry with the recent addition of ZDHC Level 3,” notes Matrix.

“ZDHC Confidence Level 3 means that over 55 MagnaPrint and MagnaTrans Oeko-Tex Eco-Passport-certified inks and additives also meet the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substances List and are verified as being responsibly manufactured. This is extremely important to our client base, especially those who supply major online and high street retailers plus the sportswear industry.”