Not all presses are created equal Thanks to its modular design, only a single heat press is required to print shirts, jackets, bags, lanyard keychains, and even caps; a variety of support plates can be quickly and conveniently interchanged, and no extra tools are needed.

The design aspect of Lotus presses is a major feature, as all electrical components can be replaced in-situ, with plug-and-play parts for the control panel, heating rods and cap sets. Lotus presses are built to last: robust welds and heavy gauge materials are used throughout each press to ensure that they will not warp, flex or bend over time. Protective heat-resistant Nomex covers on the bottom plate protect the printing plate from discolouration, and its smooth properties ensure you can slide your garments effortlessly across the support plate.

Other features include a heat-resistant and dimensionally stable silicone rubber mat and a pressure plate support for optimum pressure distribution during the transfer process. Small bumps such as seams, buttons or similar are pressed into the silicone mat so that the transfer surface remains flat. In addition, an easy-to-clean Teflon cover protects the heating plate from dirt and adhesives that might burn.